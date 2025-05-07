Dimapur: In a remarkable show of unity and commitment, the Bridges Educational Foundation, an NGO based in Changtonya town under Mokokchung district of Nagaland, supported by the parents of Bridges Academy students, restored a 300-metre stretch of a road at Changtonya that had remained neglected for over 30 years.

This crucial road connects several key sites in Changtongya town, including government quarters, the town cemetery, and Bridges Academy, one of the oldest schools in the area.

More than just a road repair project, this initiative has become a testament to the power of collective action.

Besides parents of the school, well-wishers and local residents came together, contributing not just funds, but materials, labour, tools, food, and other logistics to restore the road.

Their efforts have not only improved mobility and safety for daily commuters but also revitalised a shared sense of purpose and pride in the community.

“This is not just about fixing a road. It is about building a future together,” a committee member said. With such inspiring collaboration, the community is already looking ahead, ready to take on more projects that would uplift and unite the people of the area.