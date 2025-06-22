Dimapur: Kohima police cracked a series of high-profile burglary cases, including the sensational theft of nearly Rs 1 crore from the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) office in Nagaland earlier this month.

The accused, identified as Kekietuo, a resident of Kohima in Nagaland, has been arrested and confessed to 11 major burglaries across the city since August 2023, Kohima additional SP K Soriso Quinker told media persons in Kohima on Saturday.

Quinker said an SIT was constituted to probe the high-stakes KMC office burglary that occurred on June 3. The team, using a blend of advanced forensic tools, digital surveillance, and human intelligence, worked round the clock for over two weeks to track down the accused.

He said suspicious spending patterns by the accused following the KMC incident provided a crucial lead. He said subsequent investigation and surveillance led to the arrest of Kekietuo, who, during interrogation, admitted to committing a string of burglaries amounting to an estimated Rs 1.5 crore.

According to the Additional SP, efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen money, especially the large sum stolen from the KMC office. Searches based on the statements of the accused are currently underway.

The police suspected there may be additional unreported cases linked to the accused.

In a separate case, the Kohima police arrested the main suspect in the theft of heroin from the Malkhana (evidence storage) of the prosecution inspector’s court. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of March 22, involved the theft of 45 soap cases containing approximately 675 grams of suspected heroin.

The arrest of the suspect, Kevichutuo Cüze (28), on June 13 marked a major step forward in this high-priority case. Cüze has been remanded to judicial custody, Quinker said.

The Kohima police expressed gratitude to the citizens and organisations who supported the investigations.