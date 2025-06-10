Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in Nagaland University in 2025.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of one (01) Research Assistant for a period of nine months and three (03) Field Investigators for three months under a Research Project funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, New Delhi in 2025. The title of the project is “Resources and Skills of Teachers for the Integration of Digital Learning Practices: An Exploratory Study in Tribal Schools of Nagaland.” Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland came into being on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland had been in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD -Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses of NEHU as well as the colleges under it fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University. The nascent University had to go through many teething problems initially. The Headquarters of the University, i.e. Lumami, as per the Act could not immediately accommodate the needful so as to start functioning as Headquarters. Hence, for nearly a decade and half Nagaland University had been functioning from Kohima as the interim Headquarters of the University. Meanwhile, the establishment of the academic departments was sanctioned by the Government in the year 1997. All the new departments had to be located at Lumami and started functioning with Kohima still as the interim Headquarters. Constructional activities started earnestly making it fit for academic pursuits at the Headquarters in the best possible way. Upon the completion of new constructions to a reasonable stage, the shifting of interim arrangement at Kohima to Lumami took place in the mid year of 2010. At present the University has three campuses, viz. (i) Headquarters at Lumami in Zunheboto district (ii) Kohima Campus at Meriema in Kohima district (iii) Medziphema Campus (School of Agricultural Sciences) at Medziphema in Dimapur district. The erstwhile temporary campus at Dimapur (School of Engineering & Technology) has been shifted to Kohima in 2024. There are 44 departments offering Undergraduate and Postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes in different disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Engineering & Technology and Management streams. There are 69 colleges from all over the state of Nagaland currently under Nagaland University.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate in a Social Science discipline (minimum 55% marks) with NET /M.Phil. /PhD.

Remuneration : Rs. 37,000/- p.m.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Postgraduate in a Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks altogether.

Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/-p.m.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application including bio-data, copy of marksheets &

certificates, along with contact details (Mobile number and email ID are must) on plain paper within 26th June 2025 in the following email ID: anueducation@nagalanduniversity.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here