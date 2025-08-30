Dimapur: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president S Supongmeren Jamir launched “Say No to Drugs” campaign here on Saturday.

Organised by the Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM), the initiative aims to spread awareness about drug abuse among children and youth through creative activities such as art, speech, and other competitions.

Addressing the gathering, Jamir said the programme reflects the vision of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a drug-free society.

Emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, the MP stated that a society will be productive and progressive only when its young generation is active and engaged in some productive work.

He commended JBM Nagaland for successfully organising the event.

In his address, K Naresh Kumar, national coordinator and in charge of the mission, said the campaign seeks to educate children about the country, the values enshrined in the Constitution, and the importance of life.

NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo highlighted the gravity of the drug issue, saying Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram in the Northeast have been badly affected by it.

He said while its complete eradication may not be possible, it can certainly be contained and minimised through united action.

Kaqheto Kughutu, state chief coordinator, JBM NPCC, termed the campaign as both timely and essential. He underscored that the fight against drugs must be collective, consistent, and sustained to safeguard the younger generation from this destructive malady.