Dimapur: Incessant rainfall has triggered severe flooding and landslides in Niuland district during the night between Friday and Saturday. Over 70 villages have been affected, displacing thousands of farmers and severely impacting their livelihoods.

In a statement on Saturday, the Niuland district administration said that heavy rain caused rivers and streams to overflow, leading to widespread flooding.

Large areas have been submerged, damaging homes, paddy fields, fish ponds, plantations, farms, and roads.

One of the worst-hit routes, connecting S. Hetoyi and Ghokuto villages, has become impassable due to a major landslide. Part of the road has been washed away, cutting off Ghokuto village from essential services such as medical aid, food, and water.

The district administration said it is monitoring the situation closely and taking steps to assess the damage and provide emergency relief. However, ongoing rainfall is making rescue and relief work difficult.

Meanwhile, Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Tinojongshi Chang has issued an advisory urging people to stay away from riverside areas due to the risk of flash floods and rising water levels during the monsoon season.

The District Disaster Management Authority warned that the recent heavy rains have significantly increased the flood threat in rivers and streams. People are advised not to engage in fishing, picnicking, or any other activities near riverbanks.

Village councils near rivers have been asked to strictly follow and enforce these safety measures until the end of the monsoon season.

Authorities emphasized that these precautions are essential to protect lives and property during this high-risk period.