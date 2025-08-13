Dimapur: The Nagaland government held a meeting to review the status of preparedness of the Hornbill Festival 2025 at the secretariat conference hall in Kohima on Wednesday.

The 10-day Hornbill Festival, also called the festival of festivals, is held at Naga Heritage village, Kisama, near Kohima, every year from December 1.

Chairing the meeting with all the departments, chief secretary Sentiyanger Imchen emphasised the importance of starting preparations for the festival early and formation of subcommittees for effective coordination.

Imchen called on the line departments to come prepared with concrete action plans and proposals for the next meeting on August 25.

The meeting also deliberated in length on various issues related to roads, sanitation, transportation, electricity and logistics arrangements by various departments.

Various departments highlighted their action plans and work progress during the meeting.