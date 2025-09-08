Dimapur: Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang on Monday said the state government is moving forward step by step to impart more technical education to the younger generation.

Chairing the monthly meeting of the Peren District Planning & Development Board (DPDB) in Peren DC’s conference hall, the government has appointed and placed well-qualified lecturers in every educational institution in the state, including at the polytechnic in Peren.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Zeliang urged the youth of Peren to grasp technical knowledge through ITIs and polytechnics.

He also said the government is moving forward to sensitise people in various developmental works.

He asked Peren DC Hiazu Meru to organise sensitisation programmes for the civil society organisations under Peren district, including Tening and Nsong circle.

Zeliang said Peren’s new district headquarters is Nagaland’s first master plan, demarcated for a model township, especially for construction of offices and quarters. He said this policy will be strictly implemented in the district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The DC told the meeting that he has apprised the internet service providers and the department concerned to provide better internet facilities and road connectivity in and around the offices for smooth functioning of government offices in the district headquarters.

Regarding land allotment in the district headquarters, the DC said many departments have been allotted land to construct their offices.

Meru assured to organise a seminar to impart technical education to the community in the district.