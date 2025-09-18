Dimapur: The Nagaland government has granted remission of sentences to 41 convicted prisoners across various jails in the state.

Courts with criminal jurisdiction in Nagaland (excluding court martials) convicted these prisoners, who are now serving rigorous imprisonment.

According to a statement issued by the State Home Department on Thursday, stated on Thursday that the Governor granted the remission as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, after receiving a proposal from the Director General of Prisons.

The Governor of Nagaland, exercising powers under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution, approved the remission, which came into effect from September 12.

However, this remission will not apply to prisoners convicted under laws governed by the executive powers of the Central Government.

The authorities lodged 17 of the 41 prisoners who received remission in Central Jail, Dimapur; two in District Jail, Dimapur; eight in District Jail, Mon; three in District Jail, Wokha; four in District Jail, Tuensang; three in District Jail, Phek; and two in District Jail, Longleng.

The scale of remission is based on the duration of the sentence. Prisoners sentenced to ten years or more are granted 30 days’ remission.

Those serving five to ten years receive 20 days, prisoners with one to five years get 10 days, and those sentenced to less than a year receive 5 days of remission.

The order clearly states that remission will not be applicable to prisoners convicted under the Foreigners Act, Passport Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Official Secrets Act (Sections 3 to 10), Criminal Law Amendment Act (Sections 2 to 3), Indian Penal Code (Sections 121 to 130, dealing with waging war against the State), and Sections 107 and 109 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The authorities have also excluded convicts under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985), and those who courts convicted of rape, attempted rape, or assault on women.

Furthermore, the remission will not benefit prisoners who violated jail rules and discipline, including those involved in threatening, intimidating, quarrelling with, or assaulting fellow inmates or staff, or smuggling contraband and prohibited items.

Foreign nationals convicted under any law are also ineligible for remission.

The state government stated that the move aligns with the principles of reformative justice, while ensuring that those involved in serious or heinous crimes remain excluded from such benefits.