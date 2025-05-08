Nagaland Governor urges youth to join Red Cross Society

Dimapur: Nagaland Governor and president of the Indian Red Cross Society, Nagaland state branch, La Ganesan on Thursday called for collective compassion and increased youth involvement in humanitarian service.

Addressing a programme at the Red Cross complex in Kohima on World Red Cross Day as the honoured guest, Ganesan lauded the tireless efforts of the Red Cross volunteers and staff in the state, acknowledging their role in reaching vulnerable communities, especially during natural disasters and emergencies.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Nagaland government reviews CM’s micro-finance initiative scheme

He emphasised that the Red Cross embodies the spirit of hope, empathy and kindness, values that define humanity in the face of adversity.

“Your work is not merely a duty, it is a testament to the power of collective compassion,” he said adding that the Red Cross members in Nagaland have remained a beacon of hope even in the most isolated and challenging terrains.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Referring to this year’s theme of the Red Cross Day celebrations ”Through Humanity to Peace”, Ganesan exhorted everyone to reflect on the true meaning of being human. He said hope gives direction in darkness, empathy connects people to each other’s suffering and kindness remains a universal language understood by all.

Also Read: Nagaland Governor honours Padma Shri Awardee Sano Vamuzo

In a special appeal to the youths of Nagaland, Ganesan urged them to join the noble mission of service. “You are not just the leaders of tomorrow, you are the change makers of today. The challenges of our time, climate change, health crises and social inequity require your energy and idealism,” he stated.

He also stressed the importance of nurturing empathy from a young age by instilling values of compassion and service at home and in schools.

Ganesan concluded his address by quoting Henry Dunant, founder of the Red Cross, “We are neither angels nor saints, but human beings who try to do what we can, for as long as we can.”