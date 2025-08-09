Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, 80, was hospitalized at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Friday after suffering an injury from a fall at his residence.

According to reports, Ganesan collapsed at his home and was taken to the hospital’s emergency department in an unconscious state.

He underwent a minor surgery, and his condition is now considered stable. He is currently receiving treatment and will undergo further diagnostic tests.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his concern and extended prayers for the governor’s recovery.

“We pray for renewed strength and a swift return to your duties, continuing to guide the State with wisdom,” Rio posted on X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also wished Ganesan a speedy recovery.