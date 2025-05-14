Dimapur: The Naga Hoho on Wednesday said the fragmented opinions are hindering progress in the Indo-Naga political negotiations.

According to the Hoho, these fragmented opinions are “state-centric” and for “regional interests”.

Reiterating its appeal for unity and introspection among various Naga organisations, the Hoho, in a statement, also attributed the delay in resolving the Indo-Naga political issue to various reasons best known to the negotiating parties.

Also, highlighting its persistent efforts over the years to foster unity and reconciliation among various Naga organisations and facilitate the peace process, it acknowledged the contributions of successive leaderships of Naga groups in strengthening the dialogue.

The Hoho lamented the prolonged delays in resolving the issue, saying, “We have no reason to blame others but ourselves”.

It called upon the Naga people to take responsibility for the “destruction of the fabric of the Indo-Naga political talks”.

“It is in the interest of the adversaries that we have defeated ourselves and become enemies of our own selves,” the statement said.

On the issue of “tribal dissociation” from it, particularly from Nagaland, the Hoho acknowledged these departures. It affirmed that its legitimacy and existence remained intact due to representation from Manipur, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as continued support from within Nagaland.

The Hoho urged all the Naga tribe leaders of Nagaland to join it and seek resolution of the Naga political problem based on “contemporary realities”.

It also called for working selflessly towards bringing about peace and unity among the Nagas, irrespective of the Naga-inhabited areas. It stressed that it is time for the Nagas to unite and work for a common goal.

The Hoho asserted its commitment to fostering reconciliation among Naga political groups to end fratricidal killings and resolve the issue through joint efforts.