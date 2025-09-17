Guwahati: The Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) has sworn to go ahead with its protest following an emergency Presidential meeting held at its office in Tuensang headquarters on Tuesday.

The meeting was called after a letter from the Department of School Education (DoSE), requesting the federation to end the agitation.

Following deliberations, ENSF stated that the department’s letter had no concrete commitment to adhere to core demands.

ENSF has also decided to continue with its second phase of agitation.

ENSF also announced that it will enhance the protest into a third, more intensified phase from September 18.

It also clarified that all official directives on the agitation will be issued exclusively from the ENSF Control Room.

Federating units are expected to strictly comply with these instructions.

The ENSF reiterated its stance that unless the Nagaland dispensation gives a tangible assurance to meet their demands, the agitation will continue in stronger forms.