Nagaland: Dimapur police warn against illegal lottery schemes

Dimapur: Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie on Friday said there have been reports of an alarming increase in the prevalence of both offline and online lottery schemes, particularly in Dimapur, Chumoukidema and Niuland districts, in direct violation of existing government standing orders and regulatory legal frameworks.

These schemes are run especially by second-hand car dealers and real estate agents, Sophie said in a release.

He said a recent investigation revealed that a growing number of businesses in the second-hand car and real estate sectors are engaging in unauthorised lottery-style promotional schemes under the guise of “lucky draws”, “bumper offers” etc.

Sophie said these activities are being used to lure unsuspecting customers, create artificial hype and manipulate an individual’s purchasing decisions.

“These practices are not only deceptive but also illegal under current laws regulating games of chance and public lotteries,” he said.

Despite several targeted actions initiated against the defaulters by the police, it was observed such unscrupulous activities continue unabated, he said.

Sophie urged the public to remain vigilant and report any such activities to the police.

He also asked the business establishments, real estate agents, organisations, unions and individuals to immediately cease such activities to avoid legal consequences.

The state government had banned the sale of badges, coupons and calendars, other than those sponsored by it.

The government also banned the conduct of lotteries is, except with permission from it.

To effectively check such illegal activities, the police urged all media houses, including print, electronic, digital and social media, not to advertise/promote such illegal activities, as it will attract legal consequences.