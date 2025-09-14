Dimapur: Landslides at multiple locations along the Chathe–Paglapahar–New Chumoukedima stretch of National Highway 29 (Dimapur–Kohima road) in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district have completely cut off the highway, following incessant rainfall over the past few days.

As a result, vehicular movement has come to a halt.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Dimapur Police Commissionerate issued an advisory on Sunday evening, announcing the closure of vehicular movement between Chathe Bridge and New Chumoukedima Bridge until road restoration is completed.

The advisory instructed travelers and transporters to take alternate routes between Dimapur and Kohima.

Light motor vehicles must use the Pimla–Mhainamtsi–Jharnapani–Medziphema route between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

For heavy motor vehicles (up to six wheelers) carrying essential goods, movement will be permitted along the Pimla–Mhainamtsi–Jharnapani–Medziphema route between 6:00 pm and 12:00 midnight, and in the reverse direction from 12:00 midnight to 6:00 am starting September 15.

The Niuland–Ghotovi–Zhadima route will remain open for light motor vehicles, the advisory stated.

The police urged travelers and transporters to cooperate and adhere to the prescribed routes and timings to ensure smooth and uninterrupted vehicular movement.