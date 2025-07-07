Guwahati: Nagaland’s Director General of Police (DGP), Rupin Sharma, emphasized the need for united public action to tackle drug abuse while addressing the 54th installation ceremony of the Rotary Club of Dimapur, held at the Rotary Centre in Midland on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Sharma made a strong appeal to citizens, civil society groups, and organizations like Rotary to actively support the state’s anti-drug campaign.

“We cannot win this war on drugs with just one hand,” he asserted, urging broader community engagement in combating the crisis.

Drawing from his professional experiences both within Nagaland and abroad, Sharma pointed out how everyday civic negligence, like littering and rule-breaking, can contribute to broader institutional breakdowns.

“We tend to hold the government responsible, but meaningful transformation starts with individual behavior,” he said.

While acknowledging the state’s constrained infrastructure and limited resources, Sharma expressed optimism, stating that Nagaland’s society remains open to constructive change.

He highlighted that approximately one lakh people, nearly five percent of the population, may be struggling with substance dependence, yet rehabilitation centers can only accommodate a small fraction annually.

Sharma advocated a shift toward professional mental health support, noting that most rehab centers in the state depend heavily on spiritual or religious interventions, often lacking clinical psychological care.

He encouraged Rotary to explore collaborations with institutions outside Nagaland to bring qualified mental health professionals into the state.

Sharma also called on civil society groups to align their efforts with legal frameworks. “Drug-related crimes must be dealt with through the judiciary, not traditional village mechanisms,” he emphasized.

Reflecting on his past role as a traffic officer in Dimapur during the 1990s, he recalled how the department once collected Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 daily in fines, using the revenue to install traffic lights and improve road infrastructure.

“Today, despite having twice the population, enforcement has slackened. Both the government and the public need to stay committed,” he remarked.

Reassuring civil society of institutional support, Sharma offered logistical assistance, such as transport and lodging, for Rotary members working in remote areas.

During the event, the incoming president of Rotary Club Dimapur, Rtn. Pankaj Jain, addressed the gathering, calling on members to strengthen unity and service under this year’s theme, “Unite for Good.” He pledged to continue the club’s legacy of community service and thanked fellow Rotarians for their trust.

The newly appointed leadership team for 2025–2026 includes Pankaj Jain as president, Vivek Jain as secretary, Sanjay Kashliwal as treasurer, and Chandu Agarwal as board trainer, among others.

Outgoing president Rtn. Manoj Bhattacharjee shared a farewell message, while Rtn. Subir Saha and Anish Adyanthaya offered words of appreciation and encouragement for the new team.