Nagaland: DCCIs announce indefinite shutter down in 9 districts

Dimapur: Nine District Chambers of Commerce and Industries (DCCIs) in Nagaland have decided to go for indefinite voluntary business shutter down in nine districts from May 19, accusing the state government of failing to fulfill their demand to nominate one of its representatives to each to urban local bodies (ULBs) in these districts.

Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) president Dr Khekugha Muru made the announcement during the handing and taking over programme of the new team of the CNCCI for the tenure 2025-2030 in the presence of office bearers of the DCCIs from Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Kohima here on Tuesday.

The nine DCCIs will go for the business shutter down in the districts Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu and Meluri.

The CNCCI is the parent body of the 11 DCCIs in the state.

Muru said the CNCCI, on behalf of the DCCIs in the state, had submitted several representations to the government regarding their demand for nomination of one representative to the municipal and town councils across the state. He said the state government had not responded to the demand in toto.

Expressing gratitude to the state government for nominating DCCI members to Kohima and Mokokchung municipal councils, he expressed surprise that it did not nominate DCCI members to the ULBs in the remaining nine districts.

He said the nine aggrieved DCCIs, which had already issued a press release informing of the decision to go for the shutter down, were firm on the nomination of their members to the ULBs.

Dr Muru has been re-elected as the chairman, Dr Seyievilie Mor, Jabou Sekhose and Dorothy Chang are the new vice chairmen of the CNCCI and Avi Chase is its new general secretary.

Earlier on April 22, the CNCCI had declared indefinite voluntary business shutter down across the state from April 24 over the demand. However, later the confederation suspended it following a dialogue with the government.