Guwahati: Following the Ministry of Home Affairs‘ directive, Nagaland carried out a large-scale civil defence mock drill, Operation Abhyaas, across ten districts on Wednesday, including Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Wokha, Zunheboto, Mon, Phek, Tuensang, Kiphire, and Peren.

In Dimapur, the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex served as the central staging area. Authorities set up the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Duncan as a temporary hospital, while the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) premises functioned as the simulated air raid-affected zone.

Disaster response teams, including the District Fire and Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), promptly responded to a mock air raid scenario. The teams evacuated 27 individuals, treating seven with minor injuries and three with critical conditions. Ambulances transferred the injured to the UPHC Duncan, where medical teams assessed their condition and provided necessary treatment.

At the temporary hospital, health officials established a mobile medical aid unit to manage the simulated emergency. Upon arrival, doctors and nurses triaged the mock casualties and delivered appropriate care based on urgency.

Following the exercise, Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Dr. Tinojongshi Chang addressed personnel from SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, and the Police.

He emphasized the importance of preparedness, stating that disasters strike without warning, and highlighted the need for a well-executed Incident Response System.

Speaking to the media later, Dr. Chang praised the mock drill as a success, commending the coordinated efforts of all involved departments.

When asked about military involvement, he clarified that the Assam Rifles had been informed but were unable to participate due to prior commitments.

On concerns about price hikes amid rising tensions with Pakistan, Dr. Chang confirmed that the Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) would monitor prices and would schedule relevant meetings.

He also cautioned the public against misinformation, urging them to verify facts before trusting social media content.

As part of the exercise, Dimapur observed a two-minute district-wide blackout at 6:30 p.m., aligning with nationwide blackout drills to test emergency readiness.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Chang chaired a District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting at the DC Conference Hall to plan the execution of the drill in accordance with the MHA’s guidelines.