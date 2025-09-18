Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio launched the Enhancing Landscape and Ecosystem Management (ELEMENT) Nagaland Project at the chief minister’s secretariat in Kohima today.

The ELEMENT Nagaland Project, funded by the World Bank-International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), will be implemented over five years in 225 villages across 16 districts in the state. The project will be implemented by the Society for Climate Resilient Agriculture in Nagaland (SoCRAN) under agriculture production commissioner cell.

The ELEMENT project focuses on four key components, which include strengthening capacities for integrated landscape management. Under this, the focus is on building capacities for integrated landscape management to promote sustainable use of natural resources.

Addressing the programme, Rio said the ELEMENT project represents a significant milestone in “our collective commitment” to restoring and conserving sustainable management of Nagaland’s unique landscape and rich forest wealth.

Rio highlighted that Nagaland, covering 2.1% of the country’s geographical area, is playing a critical role in sustaining livelihood, preserving culture, and providing full ecological services.

However, he said, these assets are increasingly under threat due to climate change and socio-economic changes.

Rio added that the erosion of natural resources, landslides, shifting cultivation, and climate change have increased the vulnerability of poor rural people.

“Our forests are not just natural assets, but are deeply intertwined with the life, customs, and traditions of our tribal and rural communities,” he stated.

Rio said through this project, the women and the marginalised groups will be ensured meaningful participation in governance and enterprise development.

He stressed that the project’s holistic approach is designed to address both ecological and livelihood challenges, creating a model of inclusive and sustainable development in the State.

Rio called for collaboration among the state agencies, research institutions, development partners, NGOs and local communities for successful implementation of the project, asking the State Project Steering Committee to provide strategic oversight.

Dinesh Aryal, Lead Environment Specialist at the World Bank, emphasised the importance of forests in Nagaland, noting that they are under threat from climate-related and anthropogenic factors.

He said the World Bank is committed to supporting the Nagaland government’s efforts to manage forest sustainability.