Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio highlights Naga customs at Moatsu Festival

Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday exhorted the Nagas to reflect on the richness of Naga customs during festivals.

Addressing the second day of the Moatsu Festival of the Ao Naga tribe at Imkongmeren sports complex in Mokokchung, Rio asserted that disputes concerning the Naga customary laws and procedures have been settled accessibly and affordably through village-level courts up to “Dobashi courts”.

Highlighting the richness of Naga culture, customs and traditions, he said despite being referred to as savages and naked during their rule, the Britishers did not interfere with the Naga way of life.

“Hence, some historical steps like the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873 and the provisions of the Inner Line Regulations were put in place,” he said.

Rio said the foreigners did not interfere with the rural administrative system of the Nagas, adding that even after independence, this legacy continues.

He also asserted that even the world recognised the Nagas as people.

A civic reception was organised in honour of the chief minister during the celebration.

Rio thanked the Ao community for pioneering education, gospel, and many other aspects of Naga society. He appreciated the community for being the torchbearers, stressing that many people look up to them and hope that they will continue to carry forward the legacy.

He also said the Moatsu festival celebrates the end of the sowing season and a blessing for rain and a good harvest.

On the Naga political issue, Rio noted that many divisions, multiple factions and societies, overground and underground, have been a stumbling block in achieving an honourable solution, urging the Nagas to be united.

Later, the CM inaugurated the DC’s bungalow at Mokokchung.