Nagaland CM directs dept to ensure essential supplies ahead of monsoon

Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minster Neiphiu Rio, who is also the chairman of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), on Tuesday directed all government departments to assess the availability of essential commodities across the districts before the monsoon season sets in.

Chairing a monsoon preparedness meeting at the CM’s conference hall in Nagaland civil secretariat at Kohima, Rio said if there are any complaints from any village or town on shortage of essential commodities the matter has to be reported to the authority.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also instructed the departments to monitor the fair price shops to ensure that consumer rights are protected.

He directed the chief secretary to have a video conference with all the deputy commissioners and update the status of the essential commodities and monsoon preparedness across the districts.

Rio further directed the administration and police department for routine road checks to ensure smooth flow of traffic in towns and also on national highways during the monsoon season.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Roads and bridges minister G Kaito Aye requested the disaster management department to allocate a specific amount of funds for emergency response, which can be utilised by any department during the monsoon season.

He also called on the NHIDCL and the PWD (roads and bridges) department to identify pocket-wise areas where immediate road restoration and repair is required, adapting restoration strategies and ensuring their effectiveness.

He further requested the mechanical department to update the status of the machinery available for the upcoming monsoon season.

PHE minister Jacob Zhimomi cautioned the NHIDCL to instruct the contractors to follow strict protocols during road construction for durability and sustainability of roads.

In his PowerPoint presentation on ‘monsoon 2025 forecasting for Nagaland’, NSDMA joint chief executive officer Johnny Ruangmei said the rainfall pattern across the state will be uneven and erratic, which will impact crop plantation season.

Ruangmei said a proactive disaster risk reduction approach combined with preparedness, data-driven planning and community engagement can significantly reduce potential risks.