Guwahati: In a significant push towards resolving the protracted Naga Political Issue, the Centre’s interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, AK Mishra, held crucial closed-door meetings on Wednesday with various Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and also met with NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah.

According to sources, these discussions, held at Camp Hebron for the NSCN-IM meeting, mark a crucial step towards formulating a comprehensive execution plan for an early and inclusive solution.

Speaking to the media persons following the recent meeting, Isak Sumi, working convener of the Working Committee of the NNPGs (WC-NNPGs), cited a focus on a comprehensive execution plan involving all stakeholders, including political groups, civil society organizations, tribal leaders, and religious institutions.

Sumi acknowledged past failures of political groups to act in unity, stating, “For too long, the Naga people have been kept in suspense. Disappointment and disillusionment have crept in due to the delay.” He offered a sincere apology for “imposing the interest of particular groups over the Naga people’s interest.”

Reports indicate that the discussions reportedly touched upon the ‘Agreed Position’ signed by the NNPGs and the ‘Framework Agreement’ signed by the NSCN-IM. Despite these separate agreements, leaders expressed optimism about their convergence.

WC member P Tikhat clarified, “We did not come here to claim ownership of the Agreed Position. We came here as Naga leaders to push for a solution.”

Echoing this sentiment, NSCN president Wangtin Naga asserted, “There may be two agreements signed by different groups, but both serve one purpose. In time, they will converge into one solution.”

While internal differences within the WC-NNPGs remain, leaders stressed that these should not impede the larger peace process. WC-NNPG leader C Singson cited the Indian government’s desire for an “honorable and acceptable” solution, urging Naga entities to demonstrate unity to the world.

He also pointed out that delays are not solely the Centre’s fault, but also stem from internal disunity among Naga political groups. “It’s time for forgiveness, for acceptance. The Naga issue belongs to the people, not to any one group,” Singson remarked.

Ghukiho T Zhimomi, secretary of the Kitovi-led group, described their meeting as “very interesting,” with the sole objective of finding an “early, honourable solution to the Naga problem.”

Notably, the Centre signed a ceasefire with NSCN-IM in 1997, leading to several rounds of talks and the eventual Framework Agreement in August 2015. However, the NSCN-IM’s persistent demands for a separate Naga flag and constitution, along with the integration of Naga-inhabited areas, have stalled a final solution.

In parallel, the Centre initiated negotiations with the WC-NNPGs, a conglomerate of seven Naga groups, in 2017, culminating in the Agreed Position in November of the same year. The WC-NNPGs have expressed readiness to accept what is currently achievable and continue discussions for remaining demands.