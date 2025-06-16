Dimapur: Nagaland witnessed the swearing-in of Nino Iralu, a retired district and sessions judge, as the new Lokayukta at a programme held at the conference hall of the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima on Monday.

Chief Secretary J Alam administered the oath of office to Iralu, while Home Commissioner Anoop Khinchi initiated the official proceedings.

Senior officials, officers, Lokayukta staff, well-wishers, and family members were present on the occasion.

Iralu succeeded Banuo Z Jamir, former Chief Secretary of Nagaland, who completed her five-year term as Lokayukta.

His appointment was made by the Nagaland Governor based on the recommendation of the Selection Committee constituted under sub-section (2)(i) of Section 3 of the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, according to a notification issued earlier by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department.

