Guwahati: In a move aimed at strengthening Nagaland’s public healthcare system, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland, and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), India’s premier life sciences innovation hub, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy cutting-edge indigenous health technologies across the state.

The partnership, announced by Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, Director & CEO of C-CAMP, and Anoop Khinchi, Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, seeks to introduce state-specific innovations to address priority areas such as maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases, and other pressing public health challenges.

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms , a Department of Biotechnology, Government of India supported initiative, is India’s premier Life Sciences innovations hub.

Building on C-CAMP’s earlier interventions during the COVID-19 pandemic—when it helped set up two oxygen-supported augmented hospital facilities in Dimapur and Mokokchung—the new collaboration is designed to create long-term impact. “Our vision is to build a resilient, inclusive and innovation-driven health system that ensures equitable access to quality care for every citizen of the state,” said Khinchi.

Dr. Saiyed highlighted C-CAMP’s national footprint, noting that its initiatives have already impacted 19 states, trained over 5,000 healthcare workers, and touched more than six lakh lives. “This MoU provides a structured path to work with the state of Nagaland and build evidence of impact on the field. We look forward to creating meaningful change for the people here,” he said.

The immediate next steps will involve identifying and deploying technologies tailored to Nagaland’s needs, while fostering collaboration among innovators, clinicians, and health workers to ensure effective adoption.

With its growing portfolio of over 550 deep-tech start-ups and a nationwide network of more than 3,000 innovators, C-CAMP aims to bridge the gap between healthcare innovation and on-the-ground clinical needs—bringing accessible, high-quality care closer to communities in Nagaland.