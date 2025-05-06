Guwahati: The police investigation into a fake doctor case in Nagaland’s Dimapur has uncovered shocking details that are both alarming and bewildering.

Dimapur police, on May 2, revealed that a man named Albert P. Lotha, in his thirties, posed as an MBBS doctor for over a decade before authorities exposed his deception in January this year.

Albert claimed to have earned his MBBS degree from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore. In 2014, he began practicing at Medical Hall, a family-owned outlet located in New Market, Dimapur.

According to Dimapur’s police chief, the Nagaland Medical Council filed a complaint against Albert after uncovering discrepancies in his credentials.

While Albert admitted to operating a private clinic, investigators made a more disturbing discovery, he had also worked in a hospital’s Emergency Room (ER) and allegedly conducted post-mortems.

Officials from the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department confirmed the existence of post-mortem reports signed by Albert. Eyewitnesses, including doctors at Dimapur District Hospital (DH), reported seeing him serve in the ER as a practicing doctor. At one point, Albert even claimed to specialize in dermatology.

The Morung Express reported that Albert had links to the Dimapur DH and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) establishment between 2016 and 2022.

During this time, he allegedly conducted around 29 to 30 post-mortems. Records show that the Chief Medical Officers of Dimapur countersigned several of these reports, potentially lending them official legitimacy.

If verified, this could have serious legal consequences for homicide investigations conducted during that period, the sources added. However, police have yet to confirm these details.

Despite his extended presence at the CMO office and the District Hospital, the H&FW department has no record of officially appointing Albert. Sources remain puzzled about how he gained such access, but stated there is documentary evidence placing him at both locations.

“It remains a mystery how he got there or who authorized him, but the documents clearly show Albert’s involvement at the CMO office and the hospital ER,” one source said.