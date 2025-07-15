Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chitta Ranjan Deb, a senior professor and dean at Nagaland University, in connection with a corruption case related to the procurement of scientific equipment.

The arrest follows the registration of a case on July 12 against Deb, who holds the positions of Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Dean of the School of Sciences at the university’s Lumami campus.

He is accused of manipulating tender procedures for the purchase of scientific equipment and consumables, allegedly favouring specific vendors in return for bribes.

According to CBI officials, the accused is alleged to have caused financial loss to the university while securing personal financial gain in the process. The procurement in question is linked to equipment purchases for the botany department and other science faculties under his administrative control.

The investigation led to searches at multiple locations across three states — Jorhat in Assam, Lumami in Nagaland, and Agartala in Tripura. During these searches, officials recovered transaction records and tender-related documents from the accused’s office and from entities believed to be involved in the bidding process.

Nagaland University is the primary public university in the state, and the botany department handles substantial procurement for research and academic purposes.

The CBI stated that the investigation is ongoing and that financial records and communications between the accused and vendors are under further examination. Additional action may follow based on the findings.