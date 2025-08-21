Dimapur: The governments of Nagaland and Assam agreed that all activities in the disturbed area belt (DAB), including plantation, will be undertaken jointly, an official communiqué issued by the Nagaland chief secretary’s office said on Thursday.

The move follows discussions between the Chief Ministers of the two states to address the issue of plantation activities carried out in the DAB by the Assam government.

This followed the eviction exercise in the Assam-Nagaland border areas, the communiqué said.

It added that the plantation activities led to tensions in the border areas.

The joint decision reflects the commitment of both governments to maintaining peace and cooperation in the border areas, the communiqués said.

It also added that the governments of Nagaland and Assam had undertaken a joint eviction drive to remove illegal immigrants from the DAB.

A section of people in Nagaland argues that the eviction drive disregards the status quo principle that has governed the disputed area belt since Assam filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court in 1989.

They are of the view that the question of territorial ownership remains sub judice and any unilateral attempt to alter the ground reality is a direct affront to the court’s authority.