Aizawl: Union DoNER minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Wednesday virtually reviewed Mizoram’s state action plan with Chief Minister Lalduhoma to assess the progress of development initiatives undertaken by the state government, official sources said.

During the review meeting held via video conference, the two leaders discussed key issues raised in previous review meetings, along with action taken reports, the sources said.

The DoNER minister highlighted ongoing projects in Mizoram under various schemes such as NESIDS (Road), NESIDS-OTRI, PM-DevINE, and North Eastern Council (NEC) and mentioned new projects that would prioritize based on the discussion, it said.

State planning secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau delivered a presentation on the Mizoram Vision 2047 statement during the meeting.

Lalduhoma was accompanied by key officials, including chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena and planning commissioner Vanlaldina Fanai.

