Guwahati: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday appointed Sharad Agarwal, a 1997-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram.

Agarwal takes over from Anil Shukla, a 1996-batch IPS officer, who has been transferred to Delhi. The official orders regarding both the appointment and the transfer were issued by the Ministry on Monday.

Prior to his new role, Agarwal was serving as Special Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing, in the Delhi Police.

Shukla, who assumed charge as Mizoram DGP in June 2023 following the tenure of Devesh Chandra Srivastava (1995 batch IPS), will now return to Delhi. His new assignment has not yet been specified.

Notably, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier urged the Centre to appoint David Lalrinsanga, a 1995-batch IPS officer, as the state’s police chief.

