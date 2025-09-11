Aizawl: Mizoram has ramped up security ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate a new railway line and flag off several train services during his visit.

As per reports, Mizoram’s Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), H. Ramthlengliana, confirmed that police units across the state have been placed on high alert.

Security teams have implemented extensive measures in Aizawl, where the Prime Minister’s main programs will take place.

To reinforce local efforts, two companies each from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will join the state police in maintaining law and order in the capital, the IGP added.

