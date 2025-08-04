Aizawl: Over 1.30 lakh farmers in Mizoram received financial assistance amounting to more than Rs 38 crore under the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

During the occasion, the Prime Minister disbursed a total of Rs 20,500 crore to about 9.7 crore farmers across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh under the country’s flagship farmer support scheme, they said.

The event was live-streamed across Mizoram through District Agriculture Offices and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in various districts.

The state-level program, held at KVK Aizawl in Selesih, was graced by Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga.

The event was attended by Special Secretary Ramdinliani, Agriculture Director R. Lalnunzira, and other officials from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, alongside KVK officials, PM-KISAN beneficiaries, and numerous Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) members.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalthansanga expressed gratitude for the central government’s consistent support to Mizoram’s farmers through the PM-KISAN scheme.

He urged all beneficiaries to utilize the funds effectively to fulfill the scheme’s objectives.

He also announced that online applications for the state government’s flagship Handholding Scheme Phase 2 are open for farmers.

Launched in 2019, the PM-KISAN Scheme has been implemented in Mizoram under the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department.

Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, disbursed in three installments of Rs 2,000 each, according to officials.

On Saturday, under the 20th installment of the scheme, Rs 38,06,86,000 was disbursed to 1,31,238 farmers in Mizoram, marking the first installment for the 2025–26 financial year, they said.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, one member from a farming household, excluding government employees or pensioners (except Group D employees), is eligible to register for benefits.