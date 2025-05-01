Aizawl: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) chairperson Antar Singh Arya on Wednesday in Mizoram advocated for the popularization of Hindi in the predominantly tribal and landlocked state, where the language has limited usage.

Arya was on a four-day visit to Mizoram to assess the implementation of central welfare schemes for tribal communities.

At a meeting with key Mizoram officials to review the status of Scheduled Tribes and the progress of various welfare initiatives, Arya emphasized the need to promote Hindi and urged the state administration to consider measures to achieve this, according to an official.

The NCST chairman also addressed the practice of jhum cultivation (slash and burn) in the state, suggesting the development of a pilot project to introduce alternative, less environmentally impactful farming methods, the official added.

NCST member Nirupam Chakma shared his observations regarding the situation of tribals in southern Mizoram and border regions. Another member, Dr. Asha Lakra, highlighted her findings on health, education, and the status of women in the state.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and other senior state government officials provided an overview of the welfare and development of tribals in Mizoram, where over 94 percent of the population belongs to the ST category, and detailed the implementation of various central and state government schemes.

Meena stated that all government programs prioritize the well-being and development of tribal communities.

Mizoram Director General of Police (DG) Anil Shukla informed the meeting that no complaints of atrocities against tribals have been registered in the past three years.

Speaking at a news conference following the meeting, Arya stated that the commission is satisfied with the implementation of central welfare schemes and development programs for tribal people in Mizoram. However, he noted that there is still room for improvement in the execution of these schemes.

Earlier in their visit, on Tuesday, the NCST, led by Arya, visited the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) and the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in southern Mizoram, where they interacted with leaders from both councils.