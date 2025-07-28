Guwahati: Mizoram’s Tourism Department has been awarded the Emerging Eco & Nature Retreat Award at the 10th International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards (ITCTA), held recently at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

Director of Tourism, R. Lalrodingi, received the award on behalf of the state, highlighting Mizoram’s growing reputation as a sustainable tourism destination.

Known for its beautiful landscapes, rich wildlife, and commitment to eco-tourism, the state attracts travelers looking for authentic, nature-based experiences.

The ITCTA, which is held annually, honors achievements in India’s travel and tourism industry. Mizoram’s award recognizes its continuous efforts to promote eco-friendly tourism and preserve its natural beauty.

The Tourism Department has been at the forefront of improving tourism infrastructure, promoting rural tourism, and supporting local culture through festivals and events since its formation on April 24, 1987, after separating from the Information, Public Relations, and Tourism Department (IPR&T).

Headquartered in Aizawl, the department does not have offices in other districts but focuses on developing sustainable tourism.

Its goal is to make Mizoram a top destination for both national and international tourists, contributing to the region’s economic growth.