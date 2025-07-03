Aizawl: Trucks carrying essential commodities resumed operations normally on Wednesday, six days after halting services, as truckers called off their voluntary road repair work on the dilapidated sections of NH-6/306 in Mizoram, officials said.

NH-306, which also includes a portion known as NH-6, serves as the primary lifeline of Mizoram, connecting Aizawl with Silchar town in Assam.

The Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) repaired the severely monsoon-damaged Sairang–Kawnpui stretch of NH-6/306.

The repairs took place between June 26 and June 30, during which tankers and trucks carrying essential commodities were unable to operate.

The disruption caused by the repair work affected the supply of essential commodities, leading to a fuel shortage in the state over the past six days.

In a statement, the MTA said they called off the repair work on Tuesday evening, allowing trucks to resume movement along the highway.

The association stated that the government’s inaction in repairing the highway compelled them to undertake the task.

It also acknowledged the invaluable assistance provided by several commercial vehicle operators and individuals during the roadwork.

The MTA further stated that the Sairang–Kawnpui section of NH-6 had deteriorated to such an extent that it was no longer motorable for trucks transporting essential goods. Several vehicles reportedly met with accidents or sustained damage due to the poor road conditions.

According to the association, trucks carrying oil and LPG resumed movement during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The association expressed regret for the inconvenience caused during the repair period.

Officials said the ongoing fuel crisis is expected to ease in the coming days as transport services have resumed.