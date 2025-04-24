Aizawl: At least 500 athletes have so far registered to participate at Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) scheduled to be held on Saturday, officials of Mizoram Sports and Youth Services department said on Wednesday.

The AIHM, the first of such sporting events in the state, is organised jointly by the Mizoram government and Innovations India to promote health, fitness and tourism besides an anti-drug campaign among youths.

With only a day left for the registration process to be closed, at least 500 athletes have registered for the event till Wednesday, officials said.

Apart from local runners, athletes from 10 other Indian states and foreign countries like Kenya and Vietnam have registered to take part at the international event, they said. Online and offline registration will be closed at 6 pm on Thursday, they said.

Meanwhile, state sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Wednesday released the official T-shirt for the marathon event.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the event aims to promote fitness and tourism.

The objective of the event is also to put Mizoram among other destinations in the international Marathon map.

Hmar invited elite runners and sports enthusiasts across the country and abroad to come to Mizoram to participate in the event.

According to Hmar, the Marathon event will have four categories- 21.1 km (half marathon), 10 km (open race), 5 km (fun race), and 5 km race for juniors. The winners will be given prizes worth Rs. 10 lakh, he said.

Hmar said that the government is planning to hold more Marathon events next year and in the future.