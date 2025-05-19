Guwahati: Mizoram recorded a significant surge in tourism, with the number of visitors more than doubling in the financial year 2024–2025 compared to the previous year, according to data released by the state tourism department.

From April 2024 to February 2025, a total of 4,69,753 tourists visited the northeastern state-marking a 114.29% increase from 2,19,114 visitors recorded in FY 2023-24. Officials noted that figures for March 2025 are yet to be finalized.

Out of the total footfall this fiscal, 4,64,742 were domestic tourists, while 5,011 came from over 80 countries, including the United States, the UK, Germany, China, and Japan. The previous fiscal saw 3,334 foreign tourists, indicating a steady rise in international interest.

A senior tourism official explained that many visitors came for business, while others arrived to explore Mizoram’s culture, visit family, or for other personal reasons.

Aizawl district attracted the highest number of tourists, hosting 2,62,224 domestic and 4,097 foreign visitors. Kolasib district, located near Assam, followed with 1,05,593 tourists, including 25 foreigners.

Mizoram’s tourism sector has shown a strong post-pandemic recovery. Tourist numbers had dropped sharply during COVID-19, with only 20,564 visitors in FY 2020–21. This number rose to 1.32 lakh in 2021–22 and 2.22 lakh in 2022–23, before this year’s sharp rise.

The tourism department credited this growth to the state’s Responsible Tourism Policy, introduced in August 2020. The policy emphasizes sustainable development, community participation, skill-building, and environmental responsibility. It also aims to use tourism as a tool for rural development and poverty reduction by supporting local livelihoods.

Mizoram currently boasts 197 recognized tourist destinations and 78 tourist lodges, with 39 managed directly by the government and the rest outsourced to private operators. In addition, the state has 101 registered hotels, 125 homestays, 76 tour operators, 95 certified tour guides, and 31 catering services supporting the industry.

Despite the rise in visitors, the tourism department generated Rs 3.27 crore in revenue in FY 2024–25, slightly down from Rs 3.57 crore in the previous fiscal.

Officials expressed optimism that sustained growth and targeted policies will continue to boost the sector and position Mizoram as a major destination in Northeast India.