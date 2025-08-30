Aizawl: At least 44 people have died from Tuberculosis (TB) in Mizoram this year, while 1,492 individuals have been diagnosed with the disease, according to data from the state health department.

The department’s figures show that 463 people have succumbed to TB in Mizoram over the past five years, from 2020 to 2024, highlighting a gradual rise in both fatalities and reported cases.

While 31 deaths were recorded in 2020, the number increased to 46 in 2021, 87 in 2022, 119 in 2023, and 136 in 2024. During the same period, a total of 10,870 people were diagnosed with TB, with the highest number of cases reported in 2024 at 2,307, followed by 2,115 in 2023.

Of the 1,492 TB cases reported in 2025, 1,010 are from Aizawl district, 108 from Kolasib district, and 90 from Siaha district in southern Mizoram.

Officials said more than 100 people have registered to support TB patients through the online platform “Nikshay” under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Launched nationwide by President Droupadi Murmu in September 2022, the initiative aims to strengthen community participation in India’s goal to eliminate TB by 2025—ahead of the global 2030 target.

The programme provides additional support to TB patients, improves treatment outcomes, and leverages Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to assist those affected by the disease.