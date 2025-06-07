Aizawl: Minister for Rural Development and Administration of Mizoram, Prof Lalnilawma, officially released the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 1.0 Report Card on Friday.

The detailed report assesses the performance of village councils across the state for the financial year 2022–2023.

Highlighting the significance of the index, Prof Lalnilawma commended both departmental officials and local council members for their collaborative efforts in compiling this evidence-based governance tool.

He noted that the PAI Report Card is an essential benchmark for measuring rural development and urged stakeholders to actively use the findings to enhance planning and implementation of welfare schemes.

Suarhliap Village Council from Mamit District emerged as the top performer, scoring an impressive 68.89%, setting a new standard for other village councils. The Minister encouraged all local bodies to strive for higher scores in future evaluations and aim for recognition through National Panchayat Awards.

Chuauhnuna, Director of the Local Administration Department, explained that the PAI aligns with India’s drive toward the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs), particularly Theme 9. The index evaluates performance across 508 indicators—384 mandatory and 124 optional—covering a wide range of governance and development parameters.

Looking ahead, the department has already initiated work on PAI 2.0, which will assess village council performance for FY 2023–2024.

Both the current and upcoming reports will be publicly available via the official portal https://pai.gov.in and the Local Administration Department’s YouTube channel.