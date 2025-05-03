Mizoram rail link to rest of India set for commissioning in July

Aizawl: The Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line project, connecting Mizoram with the rest of the country, will be commissioned in July, an official said on Friday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway is executing the 51.38-km-long project, which the authority sanctioned the project in 2008-2009.

Following the development, NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kishore Sharma said that they have fully completed the project and the frontier has scheduled to commission it in July.

He said that they successfully conducted trial runs on the 51 km long railway line on Wednesday and Thursday, and railway safety inspectors are currently conducting an inspection.

Notably, the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project is part of the Centre’s Act East policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the Northeast region.

It will link Aizawl with the rest of the country and bring Mizoram within the fold of India’s railway network for the first time.

The project costs over Rs 8,200 crore as per revised estimate, and the construction began in 2015, according to officials.

The railway line passes through 55 major and 87 minor bridges, 32 underground tunnels measuring about 12.65 km, 15 cut and covered tunnels, 5 road overbridges and six underpasses, and four passenger stations- Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang, the officials asserted.

Officials further stated that they have also conducted a survey to extend the railway to Mizoram’s southernmost Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border.

Meanwhile, North Eastern Railway General Manager (Construction) Arun Kumar Chaudhary on Friday called on Chief Minister Lalduhoma to review the progress of key railway projects in the state, sources in the CMO said.

The two discussed the development of Bairabi railway station near the Assam border, the approach road to Mualkhang station, and ongoing works at Sairang station, the sources said.

Sources added that Chaudary informed the chief minister that the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) has scheduled an inspection in early June, and they will likely hold the inauguration after June 17 this year.