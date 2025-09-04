Guwahati: The Mizo National Front (MNF) has chosen its ex-minister and senior vice president of the party, R. Lalthangliana (69), to contest on its behalf for the Dampa by-election.

The bypoll was declared following the demise of sitting MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo.

The bypoll is crucial for the Opposition party with 10 seats in the 40-member House.

Failure to retain Dampa may deprive the party of the status of holding the Leader of the Opposition.

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the ruling party, has fielded 46-year-old Vanlalsailova, a well-known gospel singer and preacher.

Though it’s early days for him in electoral politics, he almost won in 2023, conceding defeat by 292 votes to Lalrintluanga Sailo.

However, the Congress and the BJP are yet to name their candidates for the important byelection.



