Aizawl: In a major drug haul, 47.5 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 6.17 crore were seized during an operation in Aizawl on Tuesday, Mizoram police said in a statement.

Two persons have been arrested for transporting the drug, which was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, the statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the CID (Special Branch) team of Mizoram police in Aizawl, carried out a covert operation across the stretch of a national highway between Tuirial and Zemabawk in the northeastern outskirts of Aizawl and intercepted two cars at the Zemabawk area near a Presbyterian church on Wednesday, it said.

The vehicles were coming from east Mizoram’s Champhai town, which shares a border with Myanmar, it said.

Upon thorough inspection of the vehicles, 20 bundles, each containing methamphetamine tablets, weighing a total of 18.9 kgs were recovered from one vehicle, while 29 other bundles containing 28.5 kgs of the highly addictive drug were recovered from another vehicle, it said.

The contraband, altogether weighing 47.5 kilograms and valued at Rs. 6.17 crore, was concealed inside the rear body linings and dashboard beams of the two cars, it said.

The drivers of the cars identified as T. Vancheuliana (37) and Samuela (38), both from Champhai’s Vengthlang neighbourhood, were arrested for trafficking the stimulant drugs, the statement said.

The two drivers along with the seized contraband and vehicles, were handed over to a special narcotics police station in Aizawl the same day, it said.

The two accused were booked under section 22(c)/25/29(1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the statement added.