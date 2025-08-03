Guwahati: Mizoram’s police seized a massive consignment of crystal methamphetamine and heroin valued at approximately Rs 350 crore and arrested a suspect linked to the smuggling.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team from the Criminal Investigation Department (Special Branch) and the Special Narcotic Police Station launched an operation near Aizawl on August 1.

The officers intercepted a pickup truck transporting a Mithun between Zemabawk and Seling.

During a detailed inspection, the team discovered 20.304 kg of crystal meth, estimated to be worth Rs 300 crore, along with 1.652 kg of heroin hidden in 128 soap cases, valued at nearly Rs 49.56 lakh.

The trafficker concealed the drugs in a secret compartment of the vehicle.

Police identified and arrested the driver, 45-year-old B. Lalthazuala, a resident of Republic Mual Veng in Aizawl, for allegedly trafficking narcotics.

Authorities booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Investigators have launched a follow-up probe to trace the supply chain and identify other individuals involved in the smuggling network.