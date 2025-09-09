Aizawl: The Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition party in Mizoram’s 40-member legislative assembly, on Tuesday accused the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government of misusing the office of the assembly speaker.

The party claimed that Speaker Lalbiakzama was deployed to defend what it called a “false” statement made by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

In a press release, MNF described the speaker’s press conference on Monday as “a disgrace to the sanctity of the office” and “unprecedented in Mizoram’s political history.”

“The speaker is expected to remain neutral both inside and outside the assembly and safeguard the rights and privileges of all legislators, irrespective of political affiliation. It is unbecoming for the speaker to use his office to support the ruling party,” MNF secretary Lallenmawia Jongte said in the statement.

The MNF questioned whether the CM had directed the speaker to address the media or if Lalbiakzama acted independently. The party said that if the speaker acted on his own, it would constitute an abuse of office and a failure to uphold the dignity of his position. MNF suggested that Lalbiakzama should resign.

Highlighting the independence of the speaker’s office, the party noted that the assembly secretariat has autonomy and a ‘charged’ budget, which is not subject to legislative vote, shielding it from government influence.

The MNF also referenced a resolution passed during its tenure in August 2023, opposing the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023 (FCAA 2023). Copies of the resolution were sent to the Lok Sabha secretary-general and the state chief secretary. However, the party alleged that the ZPM government bypassed the resolution and instead passed a new one supporting the FCAA 2023 in Mizoram, while also making false accusations against the previous MNF administration.

Reaffirming its opposition to the FCAA 2023, MNF called on its members and the public to join a protest rally organised by the Joint Civil Society of Mizoram (JCSM) in Aizawl on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Speaker Lalbiakzama clarified that the resolution on FCAA 2023, moved by Environment, Forests & Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga, was unanimously adopted by the legislature, with no dissent during the voice vote. He also confirmed that Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s statement regarding the follow-up on the August 22, 2023, resolution was accurate.

“The resolution rejecting the FCAA 2023 was unanimously adopted during the previous MNF government. While the assembly secretariat forwarded the resolution to the Lok Sabha and the state chief secretary, it was the responsibility of the state government to take up the matter with the Centre, which was not done,” Lalbiakzama said.