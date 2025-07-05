Aizawl: Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha member, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, on Friday expressed concern over the declining number of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers from the state in recent years.

Speaking at a felicitation event organised by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) to honour undergraduate gold medalists from Mizoram University, the MP noted that the state has not produced successful candidates in the UPSC Civil Services Examination for a considerable period.

“It is disheartening that no students from Mizoram have cracked the UPSC exam in recent years,” Richard said, highlighting the worrying decline in the state’s representation in all-India and central services. He added that the last IAS officer from the state, Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, qualified in 2014.

Encouraging students to take up the challenge, the MP urged them to work hard and aim to bring back the state’s tradition of contributing to the country’s administrative services.

He assured aspiring civil servants of his support, saying he is accessible and willing to help those determined to pursue careers in the central services.

He also stressed the vital role students play in shaping the future of Mizoram, calling on the younger generation to take initiative and leadership in advancing the state.