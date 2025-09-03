Aizawl: Mizoram’s main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) will announce the name of its candidate for the upcoming by-poll to Dampa constituency on Wednesday, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The schedule for bypoll to the Dampa seat necessitated by the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

MNF media and publicity cell secretary Lallenmawia Jongte said that party president Zoramthanga will announce the name of its candidate for the bypoll during a function to be held at the party office in Aizawl on Wednesday.

Sources in the MNF said that party senior vice president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana is likely to be nominated for the Dampa seat to be up against ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) nominee Vanlalsailova.

Earlier on August 25, the ZPM had nominated Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as the party contender for the upcoming bypoll.

Vanlalsailova had contested the last assembly polls in November 2023 and lost to Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Congress and BJP are yet to announce names of their candidates.

State BJP president K. Beichhua said that his party will contest the Dampa bypoll.

He said that they have finalised the name of the party candidate and are waiting for approval from the BJP at the Centre.

Congress spokespersons Lallianchhunga also said they will contest the bypoll but are yet to select a candidate.

Earlier, Congress had criticised the ZPM for naming its candidate ahead of the announcement of the bypoll schedule by the Election Commission.

The opposition party had said that in the past, no political party in the state has announced the name of a candidate for a bypoll necessitated by the death of an incumbent legislator until the Election Commission announced the date, as a show of respect.The Dampa seat has been lying vacant after Sailo passed away due to Pneumonia on July 21.