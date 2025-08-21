Aizawl : In a series of operations, Mizoram police and Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth more than Rs. 11 crore in the past three days, officials said on Thursday.

The first operation was carried out on August 18 when personnel of the Special Narcotics Police Station (CID Crime) and the CRPF intercepted a Bolero near Muallungthu and Hualngohmun villages, close to Aizawl. During the search, 7.955 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at over Rs. 1 crore, were found hidden in a secret compartment under the rear seat and floorboard of the vehicle. Two men , Shanti Jeeban Chakma (30) of Lawngtlai district and Brighu Dhan Chakma (31) of Mamit district were arrested.

In another case, Champhai police spotted a suspicious white EECO van abandoned on the outskirts of Hnahlan village on the night of August 17. The driver fled into the jungle when approached. A search of the van revealed 240 grams of heroin packed in 23 soap cases and hidden inside Milk 4 Stix wafer packets. The heroin, worth Rs. 17.2 lakh, led to the arrest of Ahmed Ali (26) of Karimganj, Assam, during follow up operations.

The third seizure took place on August 19 at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district, where Assam Rifles personnel recovered 3.33 kg (30,300 tablets) of methamphetamine and 190.90 grams of heroin valued at ?10.74 crore. The suspect managed to escape on a Burmese bike, leaving behind the vehicle, mobile phone, and the contraband. The seized items were handed over to the state Excise and Narcotics Department.

All three accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

