Aizawl: Even as the Bairabi–Sairang railway line in Mizoram awaits formal inauguration, a group of landowners along the route has threatened to launch a protest by fencing off their land, citing a prolonged delay in receiving compensation.

On Tuesday, the landowners addressed a press conference in Mizoram’s Aizawl, announcing plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Indian Railways, and the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner to highlight their concerns.

They claimed that 14 landowners are still awaiting compensation worth Rs 14.56 crore for land damaged by the railway construction.

Out of the 14 affected landowners, four have not received any payment, while the rest have received only partial amounts.

The group warned that they would fence their respective properties if the government fails to disburse the remaining compensation.

They noted that the survey for the Bairabi–Sairang railway line began on 18 August 2011, and most other landowners received full compensation by 2016.

The landowners also alleged that the Aizawl district administration and Indian Railways continue to shift blame for the delay in releasing payments.

District officials stated that they had held a meeting with the landowners and agreed to conduct a spot verification of the affected lands on August 19.

However, officials also indicated that the compensation process could take two to three years if it follows standard administrative procedures.

Despite repeated efforts, officials from Indian Railways could not be reached for comment.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) commissioned the Bairabi–Sairang railway line in June after Sumeet Singhal, Commissioner of Railway Safety (Northeast Frontier Circle), conducted a safety inspection.

The 51.38-kilometre-long rail project is part of the Government of India’s Act East Policy, aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic development in Mizoram and the broader Northeast region.

This railway line will first link Aizawl with Silchar in Assam and subsequently connect Mizoram to the rest of India’s rail network for the first time.

Construction began in 2015.

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma confirmed that the state government had invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate both the Bairabi–Sairang railway line and the Sairang railway station.

During a meeting with NF Railway officials on July 31, the Chief Minister discussed possible inauguration dates. They agreed to meet again on August 19 to review preparedness for the event.