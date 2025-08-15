Aizawl: V Zirsanga, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Mizoram’s Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) and leader of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), resigned on Thursday just minutes before a scheduled trust vote, prompting the House to be adjourned sine die.

The special session was convened following a Gauhati High Court directive ordering Zirsanga to prove his majority through a floor test. LADC, one of Mizoram’s three autonomous district councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, serves the Lai community in the southern part of the state, with its headquarters in Lawngtlai.

After reading Zirsanga’s resignation letter addressed to Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, Council Chairman T Zakunga declared the executive body dissolved and adjourned the House.

Zakunga expressed regret over the council’s inability to function effectively in recent times and urged members to remain committed to public welfare and regional development.

Zirsanga was appointed CEM on February 24 and was given 30 days to prove his majority, but the floor test was never held. On May 2, Governor Singh appointed BJP leader N Zangura as Council chief. A subsequent notification on May 7 declared Zirsanga’s appointment null and void after he refused to vacate the post.

Challenging the governor’s decision, Zirsanga moved the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court. The court initially stayed the notification and ordered Zangura to face a trust vote on May 16.

On August 8, the bench ruled that Zirsanga must be given a chance to prove his majority — a process that was overtaken by his resignation.