Aizawl: Several civil society organisations under the aegis of Joint Civil Society of Mizoram (JCM) on Thursday stage a peaceful demonstration in Aizawl to protest against the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023, which was adopted by the state assembly in the recently concluded monsoon session.

Although joined by all opposition parties barring BJP, the protest held in front of Vanapa hall here, saw thin participation from common men particularly the youths.

Addressing the rally, JCM convener Dr Lalbiakmawia Ngente blamed the state government for adopting the FCAA, which is an infringement on the land rights and ownership of the indigenous people and a serious threat to the state.

He said that article 371 G of the constitution, which provides special provision to Mizoram to protect Mizo customary law and procedure, religious and social practices, and ownership and transfer of land will become useless with the adoption of the act.

JCM secretary Dr. Vanlalsiama Chhangte said that they have been vehemently opposing the act as it is a direct encroachment by the Centre on the land rights and ownership of the indigenous people.

Also Read: Security tightened ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mizoram on Saturday

The act poses threat to the Mizo people as the state assembly adopted it by ignoring the protection enshrined in article 371 G, he said.

According to Congress general secretary Lalbiakzama, the act allows the Centre to have direct control on 100 km of the state’s forest land along the international border to execute “strategic linear projects of national importance and concerning national security,” and to construct “security related infrastructures and defence related project,” and is not safe for the Mizo people.

People’s Conference (PC) party president Vanlalruata, who spoke on the occasion, also blamed the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma for allegedly selling the state’s forest land to the Centre.

The protesters demanded the state government to withdraw the resolution adopting the FCAA.

Several politicians and workers from opposition parties, including former deputy chief minister Tawnlui of Mizo National Front (MNF), former MNF minister Lalruatkima, and three sitting MNF legislators- Robert Romawia Royte, R.Rohmingliana and Prova Chakma also took part at the demonstration.

The state assembly adopted the FCAA during its monsoon session on August 27, which was a reverse from the earlier resolution opposing the amendment act adopted in August 2023 during the MNF rule.

Earlier, the MNF had submitted a petition to Assembly speaker Lalbiakzama urging him that a special session be summoned to review or withdraw the resolution adopted on August 27.

Lalbiakzama said that summoning a special session did not fall within his purview and the government will decide it if necessary.

He said that the FCAA was unanimously adopted by the assembly as no members opposed it during the voting.