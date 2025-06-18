Aizawl: Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Tuesday stressed the urgent need for innovative strategies to combat urban congestion.

Singh held a crucial meeting with officials of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the State’s Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) department to discuss about tapping potential ropeway projects in the state to improve connectivity in the state under the Centre’s ambitious National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana.

During the meeting, Singh emphasised the importance of advancing initiatives for urban decongestion.

Noting the scarcity of vacant land in Aizawl, he advocated exploring sites beyond the city centre to ensure smooth project execution.

Singh underscored the necessity of proactively addressing connectivity and public concerns through meticulous planning, describing the Parvatmala initiative as a catalyst for sustainable development in Mizoram’s hilly terrain by connecting different regions and easing challenges faced by the people.

He further emphasized the need to explore ways to effectively implement the scheme in collaboration with other line departments.

MoRTH Additional Secretary Vinay Kumar reaffirmed the ministry’s unwavering commitment to driving ropeway projects in Mizoram.

He said the Parvatmala programme is designed to enhance connectivity in mountainous regions, with 90 percent of the revenue generated earmarked for reinvestment in local development, thereby fostering economic growth and infrastructure improvement.

State Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau had an insightful PowerPoint presentation, showing the proposed ropeway corridors for Aizawl and its surrounding areas under Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project (ASUTP).’

He outlined the comprehensive mobility plan, spanning 280 square kilometers, aimed at decongesting Aizawl city.

The plan encompasses ropeway, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, a regional truck terminal, enhanced bus and truck terminals, and an upgraded public transport system, among other initiatives.