Guwahati: Mizoram Governor General V.K. Singh has appointed N. Zangura as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the state’s District Council Secretary Zodinpuii, leading a newly formed Joint Legislature Party, Zangura is required to prove his majority on the Council floor within 10 days. If successful, he will become the fourth individual to hold the CEM position during the current LADC term.

The 2020 LADC elections saw the Mizo National Front (MNF) win 20 out of 25 seats, forming the initial government under Manghmunga Chinzah.

However, internal disputes caused multiple leadership shifts, with V. Zirsanga and C. Muanthanga each assuming the CEM role. Notably, Zirsanga served in the position twice during this term.

Recent political shifts and defections altered the balance of power. N. Zangura, originally elected on a Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) ticket and now affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), partnered with MNF members and other councillors to secure support from 14 representatives, a majority that challenges the existing ZPM-led leadership.

Reacting swiftly, Governor Singh appointed Zangura as CEM and called for a floor test to validate his majority claim.

State BJP President Vanlalhmuaka described the leadership change as a response to public demand for greater stability and accountability. He welcomed the coalition and voiced confidence in Zangura’s ability to lead effectively.

BN Thanga, a member of the District Council, appealed to the Lai Students’ Association (LSA) to accept the new political arrangement.

Although the LSA had previously urged the Governor to dissolve the Council amid the ongoing turmoil, Thanga encouraged the student body to work with the new administration to promote peace and development in the region.